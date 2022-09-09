Overview

Dr. Helen Kim-James is a Dermatologist in Fairview, TX. They completed their residency with Washington University School Of Medicine



Dr. Kim-James works at Fairview Dermatology in Fairview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rash and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.