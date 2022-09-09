Dr. Helen Kim-James is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim-James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Kim-James
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Kim-James is a Dermatologist in Fairview, TX. They completed their residency with Washington University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kim-James works at
Locations
-
1
Fairview Dermatology331 Town Pl, Fairview, TX 75069 Directions (972) 747-0000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim-James?
I’ve visited Dr Kim-James twice in the past year. Both times the staff was friendly and I was taken to the examine room promptly and the Dr walked in a few minutes after. She is friendly as well and explains everything well. She has frozen pre-cancerous spots twice and both times the treatments were effective. Very happy I changed to her as my dermatologist. I actually look forward to going.
About Dr. Helen Kim-James
- Dermatology
- English
- 1588647747
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Barnes Jewish Hospital Washington University School Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim-James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim-James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim-James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim-James works at
Dr. Kim-James has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim-James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
298 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim-James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim-James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim-James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim-James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.