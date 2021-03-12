See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Montebello, CA
Dr. Helen Chung Koo, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Helen Chung Koo, MD

Dr. Helen Chung Koo, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chung Koo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    265 E Beverly Blvd Fl 2, Montebello, CA 90640 (323) 721-4922

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 12, 2021
    Dr. Koo delivered me as a baby and she took care of me until 18! I honestly love her to death she’s an amazing pediatrician. I would love to continue having her as my doctor because so far no one has hung me her amazing treatment. Dr. Koo is caring, loving, kind and all of the above. If I could give her a rating of 10 starts I would!
    About Dr. Helen Chung Koo, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1477596864
    Education & Certifications

    • THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Chung Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung Koo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung Koo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

