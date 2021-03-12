Dr. Helen Chung Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Chung Koo, MD
Overview of Dr. Helen Chung Koo, MD
Dr. Helen Chung Koo, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung Koo's Office Locations
- 1 265 E Beverly Blvd Fl 2, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 721-4922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koo delivered me as a baby and she took care of me until 18! I honestly love her to death she’s an amazing pediatrician. I would love to continue having her as my doctor because so far no one has hung me her amazing treatment. Dr. Koo is caring, loving, kind and all of the above. If I could give her a rating of 10 starts I would!
About Dr. Helen Chung Koo, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
