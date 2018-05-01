See All General Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Helen Krontiras, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Helen Krontiras, MD

Dr. Helen Krontiras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Russell Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Dr. Krontiras' Office Locations

    1808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 975-5972
    2000 6 Avenue S Breast Heal Ctr Fl 5, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 801-9034
    Medical Park Optical Inc.
    3368 Highway 280, Alexander City, AL 35010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 215-7479
    Callahan Eye Hospital
    1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 325-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Russell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 01, 2018
    I would certainly recommend Dr. K to others in need of a cancer surgeon.
    — May 01, 2018
    About Dr. Helen Krontiras, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821026675
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Krontiras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krontiras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krontiras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krontiras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krontiras has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krontiras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Krontiras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krontiras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krontiras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krontiras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

