Overview of Dr. Helen Luong, MD

Dr. Helen Luong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Luong works at Women's Care OB-Gyn in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.