See All General Surgeons in Toledo, OH
Dr. Helen Mabry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Helen Mabry, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Toledo, OH
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Helen Mabry, MD

Dr. Helen Mabry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State Univ and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.

Dr. Mabry works at Cancer Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Trenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Asish Mukherjee, MD
Dr. Asish Mukherjee, MD
4.4 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes.

Dr. Mabry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Center
    3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-6644
  2. 2
    Beaumont Breast Surgery - Trenton
    5400 Fort St Ste 230, Trenton, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mabry?

    Jul 18, 2022
    I saw Dr. Mabry for a second opinion, and then my surgery and have never felt more comfortable and happy with a doctor. She listened to my entire (long) history without any interruptions and it was clear by her questions that she heard and understood everything. The outcome of my surgery was amazing and I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Mabry!
    Doris — Jul 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Helen Mabry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Helen Mabry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mabry to family and friends

    Dr. Mabry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mabry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Helen Mabry, MD.

    About Dr. Helen Mabry, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497715890
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Sthn CA
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Mabry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mabry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mabry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mabry has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mabry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Helen Mabry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.