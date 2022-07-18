Overview of Dr. Helen Mabry, MD

Dr. Helen Mabry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State Univ and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Mabry works at Cancer Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Trenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.