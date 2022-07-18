Dr. Helen Mabry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Mabry, MD
Overview of Dr. Helen Mabry, MD
Dr. Helen Mabry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State Univ and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.
Dr. Mabry's Office Locations
Cancer Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-6644
Beaumont Breast Surgery - Trenton5400 Fort St Ste 230, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Mabry for a second opinion, and then my surgery and have never felt more comfortable and happy with a doctor. She listened to my entire (long) history without any interruptions and it was clear by her questions that she heard and understood everything. The outcome of my surgery was amazing and I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Mabry!
About Dr. Helen Mabry, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Sthn CA
- Ohio State Univ
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mabry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mabry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mabry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mabry has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mabry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabry.
