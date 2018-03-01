Overview

Dr. Helen Mashek, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Mashek works at PANZER DERMATOLOGY & COSMETIC SURGERY in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Actinic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.