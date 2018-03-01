Dr. Mashek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helen Mashek, MD
Overview
Dr. Helen Mashek, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Mashek works at
Locations
Premier Dermatology537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 207, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 633-7553
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had been having sudden areas of concern and i was referred to this practice and give name of Dr.Mashekk my family is pleasedwith her services , i will be making appointment soon
About Dr. Helen Mashek, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
