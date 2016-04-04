See All Pediatricians in Schaumburg, IL
Dr. Helen Minciotti, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Helen Minciotti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University.

Dr. Minciotti works at Woodfield Pediatrics in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodfield Pediatrics Sc
    1345 Wiley Rd Ste 117, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-9440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2016
    I've brought my 2 kids (6 & 8) to see several doctors at Woodfield Pediatrics - almost half my visits with Dr. Minciotti. Have always been happy her.
    Christi in Inverness, IL — Apr 04, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Helen Minciotti, MD
    About Dr. Helen Minciotti, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295731313
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University
