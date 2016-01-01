See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Helen Mintz-Hittner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (9)
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Helen Mintz-Hittner, MD

Dr. Helen Mintz-Hittner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mintz-Hittner works at The Robert Cizik Eye Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mintz-Hittner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Cizik Eye Clinic
    6400 Fannin St Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 559-5277
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Helen Mintz-Hittner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801993803
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mintz-Hittner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mintz-Hittner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mintz-Hittner works at The Robert Cizik Eye Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mintz-Hittner’s profile.

    Dr. Mintz-Hittner has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mintz-Hittner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintz-Hittner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintz-Hittner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintz-Hittner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintz-Hittner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

