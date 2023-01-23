Dr. Helen Na-Chuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Na-Chuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Na-Chuang, MD
Overview of Dr. Helen Na-Chuang, MD
Dr. Helen Na-Chuang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Flushing Hosp Med Ctr Hcd7315 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 424-2788
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Na for decades. I am 100% pleased with the care I have always received. She is intelligent, caring and highly competent. I've recommended her to many family members and friends who have all been more than pleased as well.
About Dr. Helen Na-Chuang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Burmese and Chinese
- 1871632166
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital and Med Center
- Flushing Hosp & Med Ctr
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- NY Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Na-Chuang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Na-Chuang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Na-Chuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Na-Chuang speaks Burmese and Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Na-Chuang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Na-Chuang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Na-Chuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Na-Chuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.