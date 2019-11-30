See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sacramento, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Helen Nutter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Helen Nutter, MD

Dr. Helen Nutter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Nutter works at Frederick S Baker MD in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nutter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frederick S Baker MD
    3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse

Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • BPS Healthcare
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Joint Benefit Trust
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage
    • York Risk Services

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 30, 2019
    Answers all our questions. Takes her time to explain things. Very positive and real with her answers.
    — Nov 30, 2019
    About Dr. Helen Nutter, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1437167624
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UC Davis Medical Center
    Internship
    • UC Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

