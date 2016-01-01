See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Perrysburg, OH
Dr. Helen O'Connell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Dr. Helen O'Connell, MD

Dr. Helen O'Connell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. 

Dr. O'Connell works at Rivercrest OB/GYN in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Syphilis Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Connell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rivercrest OB/GYN
    28442 E River Rd Ste 10, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 872-3201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Memorial Hospital

Syphilis Screening
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

About Dr. Helen O'Connell, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • 1427461342
