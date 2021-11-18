Overview of Dr. Helen Park, MD

Dr. Helen Park, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Premier Women's Health in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.