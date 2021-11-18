Dr. Helen Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Helen Park, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Manhasset Office1615 Northern Blvd Ste 106, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 482-7666
Chang J Park MD2500 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 328-0505
Premier Women's Health40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 101, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 496-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Park. I’m also a patient that doesn’t need to be spoken to softly or sensitively. I like her. She’s straight to the point. She listens to my concerns. And if she objects to anything I listen. I have gone to her during my first pregnancy and now go to many of my visits for my second pregnancy. And I have had numerous annual exams with her and as well with the entire practice. She follows up with me every time and when I talk to her I talk to her almost like a friend and mother to mother. I’m beyond shocked at these reviews. I love her and the entire team at Premier Women’s health. Once again, I am patient interested in an obgyn who is highly qualified in taking care of my health and the delivery of my baby. That is all the bedside manner that I need.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Korean
- George Wash University
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.