Overview

Dr. Helen Pensanti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brawley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Pensanti works at Imperial Valley Family Care Medical Group in Brawley, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA, Orange, CA and Calexico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.