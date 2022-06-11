Overview of Dr. Helen Perakis, MD

Dr. Helen Perakis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Perakis works at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Florence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.