Dr. Helen Perakis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Valhalla, NY
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Helen Perakis, MD

Dr. Helen Perakis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Perakis works at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Florence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perakis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Medical Center
    100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 819-3300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northampton Plastic Surgery
    40 Main St Ste 202, Florence, MA 01062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 584-0044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 11, 2022
    Very satisfied. Had a bilateral breast reduction and I am very pleased with the outcome. The surgery went well, pain was minimal and she did a fantastic job of hiding the incisions. I absolutely love my new look. Thank you Dr. Perakis.
    — Jun 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Helen Perakis, MD
    About Dr. Helen Perakis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306068671
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Perakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perakis has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

