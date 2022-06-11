Dr. Helen Perakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Perakis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Helen Perakis, MD
Dr. Helen Perakis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Perakis works at
Dr. Perakis' Office Locations
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (646) 819-3300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Northampton Plastic Surgery40 Main St Ste 202, Florence, MA 01062 Directions (413) 584-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perakis?
Very satisfied. Had a bilateral breast reduction and I am very pleased with the outcome. The surgery went well, pain was minimal and she did a fantastic job of hiding the incisions. I absolutely love my new look. Thank you Dr. Perakis.
About Dr. Helen Perakis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1306068671
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perakis accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perakis has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perakis speaks Greek.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perakis.
