Dr. Helen Preston, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Helen Preston, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Kentucky

Dr. Preston works at Comprehensive Heart and Sleep in Crestview, FL with other offices in Niceville, FL and Defuniak Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Heart and Sleep
    131 E Redstone Ave Ste 110, Crestview, FL 32539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 398-5922
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Heart and Sleep
    1001 College Blvd W Ste F, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 398-5922
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Heart and Sleep
    1299 US Highway 90 W Ste 1, Defuniak Springs, FL 32433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 398-5922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
  • North Okaloosa Medical Center

Sleep Apnea
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sleep Apnea
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Pulmonary Valve Disease

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 11, 2021
    Have been a patient of Dr. Preston's for four years and can say that I feel that she covers every base in her treatment of my health problem. Office staff has always been very polite and helpful.
    — Apr 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Helen Preston, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144320318
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Residency
    • University Of Ky Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Preston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Preston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Preston has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Pulmonary Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Preston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Preston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

