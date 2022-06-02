See All Pediatricians in Flushing, NY
Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD

Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Rouvelas works at Helen Rouvelas MD PC in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rouvelas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen Rouvelas MD PC
    14205 Roosevelt Ave Ste 135, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 539-1033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Asthma
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr. Rouvelas has been my pediatrician since I can remember and she is just great! I feel comfortable discussing anything with her and she always gives the best advice. You can tell that she cares for her patients and always goes far and beyond to be there for them. She is a doctor with heart and that is hard to find.
    LR — Jun 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD
    About Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821152208
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouvelas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rouvelas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rouvelas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rouvelas works at Helen Rouvelas MD PC in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rouvelas’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouvelas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouvelas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouvelas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouvelas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

