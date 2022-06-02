Overview of Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD

Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Rouvelas works at Helen Rouvelas MD PC in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.