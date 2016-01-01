Dr. Helen Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Ryan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center, Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Southern Maine Health Care.
Maine Center for Cancer Medicine & Blood Disorders100 Campus Dr Unit 108, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 396-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Southern Maine Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
About Dr. Helen Ryan, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts NEMC
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Nodular Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
