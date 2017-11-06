See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Helen Shin, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Helen Shin, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University|Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Shin works at Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology Center in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack University Medical Center
    155 Polifly Rd Ste 101, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-1918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Contact Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 06, 2017
    Dr. Helen knows what she is doing. She is professional and I trust her to treat my sons. She is a very caring kind doctor who is serious about treating children correctly and I would highly recommend her. All the times I've been to her office, her diagnosis and treatments have been correct.
    Fanny Na-Chung in Livingston — Nov 06, 2017
    About Dr. Helen Shin, MD

    • Pediatric Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396799433
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Medical Center
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med|Ny And Presby Hospital|Nyu Hospitals Center
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center, NY
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University|Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shin works at Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology Center in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shin’s profile.

    Dr. Shin has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

