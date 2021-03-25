Dr. Shum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helen Shum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Helen Shum, MD
Dr. Helen Shum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shum's Office Locations
- 1 8714 57th Rd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
2
New York Cancer and Blood Specialists - Bayside Medical Oncology4564 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 202, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
3
Northern Boulevard Radiation Oncology Llp15806 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor, excellent follow up
About Dr. Helen Shum, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1821227273
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shum has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.