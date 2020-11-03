Dr. Helen Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Sohn, MD
Overview of Dr. Helen Sohn, MD
Dr. Helen Sohn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Sohn's Office Locations
Grossmont Surgical Associates5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 221, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 462-8100
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 740-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Surgeon, fast recovery, has me well informed
About Dr. Helen Sohn, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohn has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sohn speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.