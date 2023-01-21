Dr. Helen Spalding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spalding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Spalding, MD
Overview of Dr. Helen Spalding, MD
Dr. Helen Spalding, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Spalding works at
Dr. Spalding's Office Locations
Memorial Division of General Endocrinology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 405, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 265-7700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Simon Weiss MD LLC5740 Hollywood Blvd Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 518-4100
Hollywood Office4100 Hollywood Blvd Ste 2, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 518-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spalding is pleasant, approachable, patient,and knowledgeable. Her staff is friendly and professional so you don't feel awkward coming in. Felt at ease during my visit.
About Dr. Helen Spalding, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Spalding works at
Dr. Spalding has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spalding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Spalding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spalding.
