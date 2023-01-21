Overview of Dr. Helen Spalding, MD

Dr. Helen Spalding, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Spalding works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.