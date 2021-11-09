See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Helen Stosel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Helen Stosel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Medical Center

Dr. Stosel works at Helen Stosel MD in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen Stosel MD Inc
    25982 Pala Ste 140, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 951-7100
  2. 2
    Helen Stosel MD Inc.
    26047 Acero Ste 110, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 951-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Helen Stosel, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1952337362
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Medical Center
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Stosel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stosel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stosel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stosel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stosel works at Helen Stosel MD in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stosel’s profile.

    Dr. Stosel has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stosel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stosel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stosel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stosel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stosel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

