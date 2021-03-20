Dr. Helen Torok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Torok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Torok, MD is a Dermatologist in Medina, OH.
Dr. Torok works at
Locations
1
Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center5783 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
2
Trillium Creek Dermatology Surgery Center300 Weatherstone Dr Ste 106, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
3
Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center2865 Center Rd Ste 5, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
4
Trillium Creek Dermatology & Surgery Center128 E Milltown Rd Ste 208, Wooster, OH 44691 Directions (330) 725-0569Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
5
Ohio Holistic Medicine / Mohs Surgery Center5779 Wooster Pike, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 725-0569
Hospital Affiliations
- Wooster Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with my treatment plan. Dr Torok was very through and listened to my concerns and explained procedures needed. Would recommend this doctor and the facility is clean and staff is very welcoming. Overall great experience
About Dr. Helen Torok, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Polish
- 1235198698
Education & Certifications
- AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Torok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
