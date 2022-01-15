Overview of Dr. Helen Wu, MD

Dr. Helen Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Wu works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.