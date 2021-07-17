Dr. Helen Yang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Yang, DO
Overview
Dr. Helen Yang, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
Long Beach OB/GYN Office3711 Long Beach Blvd Ste 700, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 634-8812Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lakewood OB/GYN Office3650 South St Ste 403, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 634-8812Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing Doctor!
About Dr. Helen Yang, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1255629440
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Hosp
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
