Dr. Helena Bentley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helena Bentley, MD
Overview of Dr. Helena Bentley, MD
Dr. Helena Bentley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Florida.
Dr. Bentley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bentley's Office Locations
-
1
Kidcare Pediatrics2565 Jolly Rd Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (404) 765-9437
-
2
Kidcare Pediatrics LLC910 Dannon Vw SW Ste 2102, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 691-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bentley?
About Dr. Helena Bentley, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881632644
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bentley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bentley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentley works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.