Overview

Dr. Helena Chang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Rome Jutabha MD Prof Corp in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.