Dr. Helena Kirkpatrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Helena Kirkpatrick, MD
Dr. Helena Kirkpatrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their residency with Georgetown University
Dr. Kirkpatrick works at
Dr. Kirkpatrick's Office Locations
Venus Gynecology8203 Nigels Dr Ste 203, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 268-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kirkpatrick is the best doctor I’ve ever seen! I followed her to her new office, beautiful office, very friendly and knowledgeable front desk. I’ve seen Dr K for years, she doesn’t sugar coat anything, she’s gentle and genuine. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Helena Kirkpatrick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkpatrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkpatrick works at
Dr. Kirkpatrick has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick.
