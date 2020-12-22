See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Helena Kirkpatrick, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Helena Kirkpatrick, MD

Dr. Helena Kirkpatrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their residency with Georgetown University

Dr. Kirkpatrick works at Venus Gynecology in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirkpatrick's Office Locations

    Venus Gynecology
    8203 Nigels Dr Ste 203, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 268-2525
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Uterine Prolapse
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Uterine Prolapse
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Uterine Prolapse
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vulvar Cancer
Adenomyosis
Bacterial Sepsis
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Contraceptive Counseling
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Infertility
Menopause
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Trichomoniasis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Disorders
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Uterine Diseases
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Helena Kirkpatrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639273972
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helena Kirkpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirkpatrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirkpatrick works at Venus Gynecology in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kirkpatrick’s profile.

    Dr. Kirkpatrick has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

