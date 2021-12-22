Dr. Helena Mba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helena Mba, MD
Dr. Helena Mba, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Moreno Valley Women'S & Family Clinic6485 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 590-4832
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing! I saw Dr MBA for both of my pregnancies. Her and her staff are friendly and knowledgeable. Great service even when I contacted outside of business hours
- Family Medicine
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1326124447
- Charles Drew University
- Mesa General Medical Center
- St Petersburg Medical University
Dr. Mba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mba accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mba speaks Russian and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.