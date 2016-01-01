Dr. Helena Rodbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helena Rodbard, MD
Overview
Dr. Helena Rodbard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their fellowship with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rodbard works at
Locations
Helena W Rodbard MD and Michael A. Dempsey M.d.3200 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 250, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-7373
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Helena Rodbard, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1346260841
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Washington Hospital Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rodbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rodbard speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.