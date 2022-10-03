Dr. Helena Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helena Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Helena Taylor, MD
Dr. Helena Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Taylor And Sullivan Plastic Surgery330 Mount Auburn St Ste 304, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 492-0620
Taylor and Sullivan Plastic Surgery300 Mount Auburn St Ste 304, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 492-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
If every doctor was as good as Dr. Taylor, the medical field would be a pleasure to work with. Meanwhile, we have Dr. Taylor, thank goodness!
About Dr. Helena Taylor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1144309006
Education & Certifications
- Hosp For Sick Children
- Harvard University
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Princeton University Ab Chemistry, Summa Cum Laude
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.