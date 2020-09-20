Dr. Helena Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helena Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Helena Yu, MD
Dr. Helena Yu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
- 1 530 E 74th St Fl 202, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 608-3912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
Dr. Yu is an amazing, kind, caring and remarkably bright oncologist. She has kept me alive for many years now. She monitors my cancer in a way that amplifies hope and diminishes the significant burden and worry that comes with the diagnosis of a terminal illness. Her style as a doctor reflects on her staff and nurses who are all equally caring and promptly responsive to all my needs as a cancer survivor. I trust her implicitly. I could die sooner searching for the holy grail where there is none (the hard truth). Having trust in her style of disease management clicks with me. More worry grows more tumors. Being aware yet not hypervigilant allows me to be peaceful and calm most of the time. This zen way of dealing with the disease hopefully allows me the trancendent longevity necessary for the next breakthrough. Thank you, Dr. Yu!
About Dr. Helena Yu, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1871791665
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Adrenal Gland Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.