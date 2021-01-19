Dr. Alphonso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helene Alphonso, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Helene Alphonso, DO
Dr. Helene Alphonso, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Euless, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Alphonso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alphonso's Office Locations
-
1
JPS Health Center NE Bhvrl Hlth3200 W EULESS BLVD, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (817) 702-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alphonso?
I have been under her care since 2013! She is probably the best doctor I have been under for my care. She listens to everything I have to say but she will put you in your spot if you are not thinking right or need to look at a situation differently! She helped me get my SSI and SSDI when I was applying for it! She is a WONDERFUL doctor and she would be a wonderful friend if I had not been under her care! I highly recommend you to give her a chance if you are looking for Mental Health Care!
About Dr. Helene Alphonso, DO
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1972779734
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alphonso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alphonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alphonso works at
Dr. Alphonso has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alphonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alphonso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alphonso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alphonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alphonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.