Dr. Helene Emsellem, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.3 (27)
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Helene Emsellem, MD

Dr. Helene Emsellem, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Emsellem works at Center For Sleep/Wake Disorders in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Emsellem's Office Locations

    Healing Voice Center LLC
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1725, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 654-1575
    The George Washington University Hospital
    901 23rd St NW, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 654-1575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jul 15, 2021
    After I was tested at her clinic, she reported—and fully explained to me—what I already suspected, that I suffered from severe sleep apnea. Her staff then got me started using a CPAP machine for good sleep every night. My wife is especially happy, not only because my sleep is healthful but because my loud snoring stopped immediately and has never returned over the past four years.
    About Dr. Helene Emsellem, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790720001
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emsellem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emsellem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Emsellem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emsellem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emsellem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emsellem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

