Dr. Emsellem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helene Emsellem, MD
Overview of Dr. Helene Emsellem, MD
Dr. Helene Emsellem, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Emsellem works at
Dr. Emsellem's Office Locations
-
1
Healing Voice Center LLC5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1725, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-1575
-
2
The George Washington University Hospital901 23rd St NW, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (301) 654-1575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After I was tested at her clinic, she reported—and fully explained to me—what I already suspected, that I suffered from severe sleep apnea. Her staff then got me started using a CPAP machine for good sleep every night. My wife is especially happy, not only because my sleep is healthful but because my loud snoring stopped immediately and has never returned over the past four years.
About Dr. Helene Emsellem, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1790720001
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emsellem accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emsellem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Emsellem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emsellem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emsellem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emsellem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.