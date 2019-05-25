See All Family Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Helene Malabed, DO

Family Medicine
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Helene Malabed, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Malabed works at Helene Malabed DO in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Malabed Method
    3400 Elvas Ave, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 436-1929

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
ADHD Testing
Allergic Disorders
Allergy Testing
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Dyspareunia
Erectile Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Male Dyspareunia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Musculoskeletal Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pain Disorder
Patch Testing
Pelvic Exams
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Weight Loss

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
May 25, 2019
Years ago Dr malabed took care of me in the injury I sustained to my right knee at work for the three years I have her I have nothing but Stellar experiences and she was highly Compton and the treatment of my condition highly recommended her to several friends and hopefully they had the same experience as well I have nothing but good to say about dr. Malabed
— May 25, 2019
About Dr. Helene Malabed, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447283817
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Michigan State University
Fellowship
Internship
  • Michigan Hospital and Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Undergraduate School

