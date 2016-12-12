Dr. Helene Ruiz Pla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz Pla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helene Ruiz Pla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helene Ruiz Pla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Locations
Helene M Ruiz-pla, M.d.1835 N 19th Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 345-5272Monday11:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmWednesday11:00am - 1:00pmThursday11:00am - 5:00pmSaturday11:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Helena Pla been with her for twenty years she have always being mindful of peoples physical and mental health and just a beautiful person and her personal is too.Barbara J Rickmon
About Dr. Helene Ruiz Pla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922171750
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz Pla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz Pla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz Pla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz Pla speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz Pla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz Pla.
