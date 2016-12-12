Overview

Dr. Helene Ruiz Pla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Ruiz Pla works at HELENE M RUIZ-PLA, M.D. in Melrose Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.