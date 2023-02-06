Dr. Helga Pizio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helga Pizio, MD
Overview of Dr. Helga Pizio, MD
Dr. Helga Pizio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Pizio works at
Dr. Pizio's Office Locations
-
1
New Eyes2020 Wellness Way Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 485-5000
-
2
New Eyes - Green Valley7305 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 485-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
New Eyes10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 255, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 485-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
New Eyes - Centennial6850 N Durango Dr Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 485-5000
-
5
New Eyes-Henderson2510 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 104, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 485-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pizio?
Great doctor, great human being. I’ve been very pleased with her and her staff.
About Dr. Helga Pizio, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053370734
Education & Certifications
- Dean McGee Eye Institute University Okla
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pizio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizio works at
Dr. Pizio has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Dry Eyes and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pizio speaks Spanish.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pizio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pizio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.