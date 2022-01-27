See All Dermatologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Helia Eragi, DO

Dermatology
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Helia Eragi, DO is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC.

Dr. Eragi works at Orange county Dermatology and surgery in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange county Dermatology and surgery
    17742 Beach Blvd Ste 325, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 848-0770
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orange Coast Dermatology
    22032 El Paseo Ste 150, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 888-8500
  3. 3
    Paydar Plastic Surgery
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 301, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 755-0575
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 27, 2022
    Dr. Eragi is amazing! She has treated several people in my family for a variety of skincare issues. She is very caring and compassionate. She really took the time to listen to my concerns about my last outbreak. Upon closer examination, Dr. Eragi was able to diagnose my issue and provided a treatment plan for me. The medication she prescribed was perfect! My rash/hives were cleared up within a day. She is a professional and knowledgeable doctor and I would highly recommend her.
    Cori Juncker — Jan 27, 2022
    About Dr. Helia Eragi, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013283910
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
