Dr. Helia Eragi, DO
Dr. Helia Eragi, DO is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC.
Orange county Dermatology and surgery17742 Beach Blvd Ste 325, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 848-0770Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Orange Coast Dermatology22032 El Paseo Ste 150, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Directions (949) 888-8500
Paydar Plastic Surgery1401 Avocado Ave Ste 301, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 755-0575Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Dr. Eragi is amazing! She has treated several people in my family for a variety of skincare issues. She is very caring and compassionate. She really took the time to listen to my concerns about my last outbreak. Upon closer examination, Dr. Eragi was able to diagnose my issue and provided a treatment plan for me. The medication she prescribed was perfect! My rash/hives were cleared up within a day. She is a professional and knowledgeable doctor and I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Helia Eragi, DO
Dr. Eragi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eragi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eragi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eragi works at
Dr. Eragi has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eragi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eragi speaks Persian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Eragi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eragi.
