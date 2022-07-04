Overview

Dr. Heliodoro Medina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Medina works at Northwestern Medicine in Naperville, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.