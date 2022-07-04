Dr. Heliodoro Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heliodoro Medina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heliodoro Medina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Medina works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4750
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 262-7400
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 682-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Medina?
I just had a colonoscopy done by Dr. Medina and he is just wonderful. He talked to me before and after the procedure and I was totally at ease with him and his entire staff, I can't say enough good things about my experience. I give him 5 stars for sure.
About Dr. Heliodoro Medina, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740267756
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medina works at
Dr. Medina has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medina speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.