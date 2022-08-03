Dr. Helion Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helion Cruz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Helion Cruz, MD
Dr. Helion Cruz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Cruz's Office Locations
TriStar Medical Group - Fairvue1720 Nashville Pike Ste 100, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 258-9683Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good relationship with my last Neurologist who moved out of state. My first visit with Dr. Cruz was impressive in that he was very thorough. While he was a bit "standoffish" on my first visit, he became much easier to talk with on my 2nd & 3rd visit with him. I've grown to love him as much as my last Neurologist and is very good with my MS and now also with my memory problems. He is moving down the road to Gallatin and I'll follow him anywhere within reason. As it is, I have to drive 2 hours to get to his office but he's worth it. It is so hard to find a good Neurologist, especially one who specializes in MS. Definitely 5 Stars!
About Dr. Helion Cruz, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871579409
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital|Temple University Hospital-Neurology
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cruz speaks Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
