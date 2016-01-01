Overview of Dr. Hema Datwani, MD

Dr. Hema Datwani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Datwani works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.