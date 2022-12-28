Overview of Dr. Hema Ramkumar, MD

Dr. Hema Ramkumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Ramkumar works at Retina Consultants of Orange County in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA, Los Alamitos, CA and West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.