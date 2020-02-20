See All Rheumatologists in League City, TX
Dr. Hema Salvady, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (16)
Map Pin Small League City, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hema Salvady, MD

Dr. Hema Salvady, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in League City, TX. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Salvady works at Clear Lake Rheumatology in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salvady's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Lake Rheumatology
    3725 E League City Pkwy Ste 200, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Limb Pain
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 20, 2020
    I’ve been a patient for at least 7 years and she’s always been very good at listening to me and helping me with my fibromyalgia & osteoarthritis.
    Lynn Moses — Feb 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Hema Salvady, MD
    About Dr. Hema Salvady, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609962885
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hema Salvady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salvady has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salvady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salvady works at Clear Lake Rheumatology in League City, TX. View the full address on Dr. Salvady’s profile.

    Dr. Salvady has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

