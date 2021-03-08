Dr. Hema Vankayala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vankayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hema Vankayala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hema Vankayala, MD
Dr. Hema Vankayala, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Vankayala's Office Locations
Fleming Island2370 Market Dr, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 264-6201Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cancer Specialists of North Florida7015 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 264-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hema Vankayala, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Guntur Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vankayala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vankayala accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vankayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Vankayala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vankayala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vankayala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vankayala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.