Dr. Hemal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hemal Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from B J Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 262-7400
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4750
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 682-8700
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
What a fantastic Doctor! He was friendly, patient, informative, and reassuring. What a breath of fresh air! If you're looking for a new Doctor, look no further, Dr. Patel is all around Awesome!
About Dr. Hemal Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1548471600
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- B J Medical College
- Internal Medicine
