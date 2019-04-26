Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemal Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hemal Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hillsboro, OH.
Highland District Hospital1275 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (513) 745-9800
Bethesda Butler Hospital Laboratory3075 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 745-9800
Bethesda Arrow Springs100 Arrow Springs Blvd, Lebanon, OH 45036 Directions (513) 246-2400
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have the best Cardiologist. He’s very nice, down to earth, very caring, fully discloses and spends all the time you need. Did I mention he and a colleague saved my life? I highly recommend Dr. Shah and totally trust his advice.
- Cardiology
- English
- Cardiovascular Disease
