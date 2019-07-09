Overview of Dr. Hemalatha Iyer, MD

Dr. Hemalatha Iyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Texas City, TX. They graduated from Madras Medical College Chemai India and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Iyer works at Beeler-Manske Clinic LLP in Texas City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.