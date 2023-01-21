Overview

Dr. Hemalatha Naganna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Upmc Hanover.



Dr. Naganna works at Carroll Heart Center in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.