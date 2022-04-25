Dr. Hemalatha Narra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hemalatha Narra, MD
Overview of Dr. Hemalatha Narra, MD
Dr. Hemalatha Narra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Narra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Narra's Office Locations
-
1
Inpatient Acuteoutpatient Facility Services751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-6767Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narra?
She was very thorough in diagnosing my condition for spinal stenosis.
About Dr. Hemalatha Narra, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1285690701
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narra works at
Dr. Narra has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Narra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.