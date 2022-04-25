Overview of Dr. Hemalatha Narra, MD

Dr. Hemalatha Narra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Narra works at SANTA CLARA VALLEY MEDICAL CTR in San Jose, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.