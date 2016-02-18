Dr. Hemalatha Vasireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hemalatha Vasireddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hemalatha Vasireddy, MD
Dr. Hemalatha Vasireddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Vasireddy's Office Locations
NJ Cancer Care1 Bay Ave # 33, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 520-7108
NJ Cancer Care1 Clara Maass Dr Ste 400, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 520-7102
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very sweet disposition and compasionate. The diagnoses which wasn't good news was explained thorough and was optimistic with the treatment and outcome. Seemed to have a good report with other doctors and personally made contacts to ease appointment scheduling.
About Dr. Hemalatha Vasireddy, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Guntur Government Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasireddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vasireddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vasireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasireddy has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vasireddy speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.